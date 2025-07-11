Foundation empowers 25 beneficiaries with N8.7m zakat disbursement

A faith-based charity, the Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, Oyo North zone in Oyo State, has disbursed N8.7 million to 25 selected beneficiaries from its 2025 zakat collections.

The distribution ceremony was held on Sunday at The Muslim Congress (TMC) Da’wah Centre, Owode, Oyo town.

The funds, collected from Muslims whose wealth met the Nisab threshold (the minimum amount of wealth a Muslim must possess before being obligated to pat zakat), were allocated across three key sectors: 53 per cent for educational support, 25 per cent for economic empowerment and 15 per cent for medical support, according to Ustadh Adegbite Sarafadeen, the foundation’s coordinator in Oyo North.

Speaking at the event, the Aare Musulumi of Iseke and chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Abdul Mumin AbdurRaheem Olaore, commended the foundation for its unbiased and transparent approach to zakat collection and distribution.

“This is a commendable stride. If zakat is distributed like this across society, poverty would be greatly reduced,” he affirmed.

Olaore further urged affluent Muslims to contribute generously, emphasising the foundation’s integrity and accountability in handling public trust.

Out of 65 applicants, only 25 beneficiaries were selected based on need and priority, reflecting the foundation’s commitment to strategic impact.

Delivering a lecture at the event, Chief Imam of Ahlu Sunnah Mosque, Owode, Sheikh Luqman Abdurrafiu, reminded recipients that the funds and tools provided are a trust from Allah and must be used judiciously.

Imam Luqman also called on the wealthy not to withhold their zakat, stating that “giving supports not just the needy but enhances societal security by reducing crime and social vices.”

Oyo North Zonal Administrative Officer, Ustadh Abdullateef Bello Aiyedogbon, described the foundation’s Back to School project as a flagship initiative addressing the educational needs of indigent students across the zone.

“In the just concluded term, we spent over N2.5 million under this programme,” he noted, encouraging public-private partnerships to expand access to quality education.

The foundation assured donors of full transparency and accountability in all its projects.

Head of Field Operations, Ustadh Ya’qub Gawatta, emphasised the importance of monitoring and evaluation in all disbursements, ensuring that beneficiaries make meaningful use of what they receive.

He also introduced the Infaqul Afwu initiative, which collects and refurbishes used materials for redistribution to the needy.

“Even if you do not have money, you can still contribute through your used items. Let us all support the underprivileged within our capacity,” Gawatta urged.

One of the beneficiaries, Bushroh Jamiu, who received a complete catering startup kit, expressed profound gratitude.

“I am short of words. The foundation provided me with everything, oven, show-glass, gas cylinder, burner, frying pan, flour, sugar, salt, spoons and even N10,000 for transport. I doubt I could have raised the funds to acquire all these in two years,” she said.

Among the items distributed were deep freezers, sewing machines, ICT equipment, generators and other tools, providing many beneficiaries with the resources to start or expand small businesses.

