THE Chief Imam of Al Habibiyah Islamic Society (AIS), Abuja, Fuhad Adeyemi, has commended President Bola Tinubu, on what he called the improvement in security situation in the country in the past three months.

Imam Adeyemi said during an interview with the Nigerian Tribune that the president, as a businessman, understood that no business could thrive in a country battling myriads of security challenges.

According to him, the body language of a leader says a lot about the direction in which such a leader wants to go security-wise.

“The body language of leaders matters in whatever they do. We have witnessed many governments and those who are close to these leaders read their body language. Everyone knows the body language of the current president. He is someone who gives no room for excuse. He is a businessman who understands what it takes for business to thrive and what will make the country prosper.

“He appreciates peaceful and harmonious environment. He has been able to stabilise the country security-wise and I think we should continue to encourage him,” Adeyemi said.

The cleric called on the president to give a time frame to all the security agencies to tackle security challenges.

He said: “We have a challenge at hand. I am not trying to indict the military. When you take a patient to a doctor and you say you give the doctor N1 million per day to take care of the patient, what do you think will happen? The doctor will make sure that the patient does not get well and he will not let him die so he can continue to make money. That is the condition we have found ourselves. The military should be given a time frame to tackle all forms of security challenges within a stipulated period.

“I believe this government will do well, with what we are seeing. Incidentally, the National Security Adviser (NSA) is an anti-corruption man. Incidentally, the NSA understands the corruption that is involved in fighting insecurity in this country. With somebody like him, I am very sure things will soon take a better shape in this country.”

On the promise by President Tinubu to ensure that refineries become operational again by December, Adeyemi said: “I think we should all believe the president. He is conscious of the needs of the people. He is someone who has seen it all and if he said the refineries would work, we should believe him.”

“If the refineries get back and prices of things start to come down, it means that our hope of having him as president has materialised. We pray that the president and those around him will succeed.”

