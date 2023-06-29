Northern Christian clergies have strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden. They are also calling for calm in Nigeria and the world as a whole.

The burning of the Quran took place on Wednesday, coinciding with the celebration of Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar.

Reverend Dr James Nobel, the co-director of the Interfaith Mediation Center, and Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Kaduna, condemned the actions of the Swedish government for authorizing the burning of the holy book for the second time.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna, they expressed their readiness to defend the Holy Quran at any time and any place because Islam promotes peace, love, and unity among all people.

The clergies strongly denounced the incident, stating that it is detrimental to peace and stability in the world. They called for the condemnation of the Quran burning and urged global leaders to address the situation.

“As Christian leaders from the northern part of Nigeria, we are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident and we appeal to world leaders to address the situation.”

“We also seek forgiveness from the entire Arab world and the Muslim community worldwide. We must condemn this act because it goes against the principles of Christianity.”

They also called on the European Union (EU) to urgently put an end to these reprehensible activities and hold the perpetrators accountable, as it has implications for global peace.

Reportedly, two men burned a copy of the Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Wednesday, following the approval granted by a Swedish court. The incident sparked anger across the Muslim world during the Eid al-Adha festivities.

The man responsible for the act, a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee who seeks to have the Quran banned, tore out pages from the holy book, wiped them on his shoe, and set some of them on fire. Around 200 people gathered to witness the event, including counter-protesters. One individual was detained after attempting to throw a rock.

“As ambassadors of peace and Christian leaders, we cannot remain silent and indifferent while this is happening,” they declared.





