Four persons were reported injured on Thursday when a 2-storey building collapsed off Okilton Drive in the Ada George area of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

The building was still under construction at the time of the collapse, and the reasons for the collapse are yet to be determined. The injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The state government has issued an order for the immediate arrest of the site engineer, the closure of the building site, and the search and evacuation of the debris to ensure that nobody is trapped under the building.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, the state government has also ordered an investigation into the cause of the collapse to hold any responsible individuals accountable.

The government has warned all professionals in the building sector to comply with necessary regulations, emphasizing that any deviation from existing laws and regulations will not be tolerated.

Commissioner for Special Duties, Emake Woke, conducted an inspection of the site on behalf of the governor and stated that the government would investigate and disclose the cause of the collapse. He confirmed that no lives were lost, based on the available records, but four persons sustained injuries.

The government has sealed the site and will initiate a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the collapse. All individuals involved in the building process will be summoned to provide an account of their roles.

The engineer assigned to conduct the integrity test assured that the exercise would commence on Friday and would be completed within two weeks to determine the cause of the collapse. He stated that the collapse could be attributed to foundation failure or failure of the structure itself, but no conclusions can be drawn until the test is conducted.

“We will begin the integrity test tomorrow, and it will take a minimum of two weeks. That’s what I informed the commissioner,” the engineer said.

