Clearing agents pass vote of no-confidence on CRFFN

CLEARING agents under the Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders Importers and Exporters Coalition (SNFFIEC) have labeled the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) a failure and an underachiever.

Addressing maritime journalists in Lagos recently, chairman of SNFFIEC, Chief Chukwu Osita Patrick, accused the council of underachieving since the Federal Government inaugurated the current management board in November of 2018.

According to Chief Chukwu Osita, “It’s been two years since the current CRFFN board and management were appointed; tell me what they have achieved thus far?

“I am not talking about Practitioners Operating Fee (POF) because that is not their primary role and responsibility. I am talking of training and welfare of practitioners. How has CRFFN impacted on the lives of the clearing agent at the ports?

“Since the current CRFFN management was inaugurated in 2018, things have gone from bad to worse for clearing agents. The CRFFN has not organised a single training for clearing agents. Cargo clearance procedure has become more cumbersome and chaotic.

“It’s time for a change in the leadership of the CRFFN. We need professionals to take over the mantle of leadership of the CRFFN. Imagine a CRFFN leadership that does not even understand what cargo clearance procedure is all about.”

“Go to the ports, you will see clearing agents looking impoverished and untrained. Clearing agents are losing billions to shipping companies under the container deposit scheme, what has the CRFFN done about this? The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is seizing licenses of clearing agents who dare to question the corruption in the system. What is the CRFFN doing about this?”

Recall that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi inaugurated the CRFFN governing board in November of 2018.

