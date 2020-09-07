Civil servant appears in court over alleged trespass, assault 

A civil servant, Ezekiel Tunde, on Monday, appeared before a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, over alleged criminal trespass and assault.

The Prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the defendant criminally trespassed the premises of one Ekene Fabian at Agaku Street, Dutse Alhaji on May 9.

Olanipekun alleged that the defendant remained at the said residence with the intent to annoy or commit an offence, dragged Fabian’s shirt and battered him.

The prosecutor said the defendant, in the process, caused severe body pains on Fabian.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 265 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to N100,000 bail with one reasonable surety resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Adamu ordered that the surety must present means of identification and adjourned the case until Oct. 7 for hearing.

(NAN)

