Civil Defence in Ekiti intercepts bus conveying seven travellers from Sokoto 

The Ekiti State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted a bus from Sokoto State who snuck into the state despite the inter-state restriction.

According to a statement made available to Tribune Online in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Afolabi Tolulope on behalf of the commandant, Mr Solomon Iyamu, the seven travellers arrived the state through the bush path on Wednesday night.

“The suspects were arrested at Afao Ekiti having travelled through bush paths and abandoned roads from Ilorin to Ado Ekiti at night but ran out of luck when the Intelligent Unit of the Command traced them from Igbemo-Ekiti to Afao Ekiti where the commuter bus wanted to alight them.

“The commuter bus was able to escape with the driver sighting the Armed Squad of the Command while the suspects were rounded up and detained at the Headquarters of the Command in Ado-Ekiti, ” he said.

The State Commandant frowned at the level in which people are moving into the Ekiti from other states of the federation towing bush paths and dangerous route, “in which can terminate their lives while looking for money that they can make later after the pandemic has subsided.”

Iyamu who cleared the air about the origin of the suspect said that “the preliminary investigation showed that all the suspects are from Sokoto State while few of them has been staying in Ilorin before moving to Ekiti State.”

Iyamu who gave the name of the suspects as Tukur Abubakar 27, Jamilu Aliyu 23, Kabiru Abdulahi 19, Abdulsalam Bello 21, Aliyu Salisu 20 and Isyaku Haliru noted they have been handed over to Ekiti State government task force on COVID-19 for necessary action.

