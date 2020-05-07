Buhari, Pakistani prime minister confer over debt relief

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, Thursday afternoon had a phone conversation on the Global Initiative on Debt Relief canvassed by leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in Abuja recalled that during an online summit held on Monday, leaders of the 120-nation organisation, the largest after the United Nations, had agreed that a debt relief campaign is launched for developing countries to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented health and socioeconomic challenges facing most of them.

