CIPSM inducts 141, tasks them on professionalism

The Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management (CIPSM) on Friday, in Lagos, inducted a total of 141 new members from 13 states of the federation.

They are part of this year’s inductees by the professional body as about the same number from the remaining 23 states and the federal capital territory will have their own graduation ceremony in Abuja later in the year.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Aliyu Mohammed, at the Lagos event, urged inductees, who are from both public and private sectors to adhere strictly to the ethics and ethos guiding the practice of the profession.

He told them to shun all forms of professional misconduct such as dishonesty, favouritism, bribery and corruption, colluding, inflation of contract figures and so forth either as government or private employees.

He said the institute would not hesitate to sanction including withdrawal of the certificate of any member, who is found culpable of professional misconduct.

According to him, every CIPSM member across cadres is expected to be guided by the ethics of the profession by following due process and spending wisely in their line of engagement.





While also encouraging them to continue to expose to further training so as to enhance their proficiency on the job, the registrar decried the manner by which the Nigerian government across levels play down the roles and importance of procurement professionals in their organisations.

He said unlike in the private sector and in countries such as Kenya where the procurement practice has attained global standards and achieved good results, governments oftentimes assign procurement roles to either non-professionals or put it entirely under different departments such as account or administration.

He said, whereas up to 80 per cent of the total budget of every organisation, public and private alike, deals with procurement and wondered why such a huge role is not accorded due recognition in the public service.

He, however, commended the few state governments that have established the Bureau of Public Procurement in their states, saying such a step would to a large extent enhance checks and balances in government operations.

He asked other states that are yet to enact the law establishing such a bureau to do so without further delay.

In his own address earlier, the President of the institute, Ado Jubrin, congratulated the inductees, urging them to go all out and demonstrate their newly acquired knowledge and skills to contribute more meaningfully to the procurement profession and the economy at large.

He said now that they are certified, they cannot afford to do like unprofessional otherwise they would be sanctioned.