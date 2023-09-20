The Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) has called on the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, not to be dragged into what they termed the selfish agenda of some individuals.

These individuals are determined to hijack the legitimate structures and authorities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Speaking through its president, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, at a press conference on Monday, the group said that it is worrisome that “the civilian coup in NURTW clearly appears to enjoy the connivance of the Nigerian State.”

Omotehinse stated that what is of immediate concern and a source of worry is the alleged “subterranean manoeuvres to impose MC Oluomo as the leader of the NURTW in Lagos State, despite having publicly severed his relationship with the NURTW and assumed a new role as the Chief Manager of Lagos State Parks and Garages.”

However, he said that MC Oluomo can only belong to any union as permitted by law and the regulations guiding such a union.

The activist stated that while Oluomo is the leader of Lagos Parks and Garages, Alhaji Fatai Adesina is the duly and legally recognised leader of the Lagos State Council of NURTW.

He said that it is not permitted by law for any person to assume the leadership of any organisation that he or she is not a recognised member of, having been suspended or expelled in line with the rules and regulations guiding such an organisation.

“Considering that transportation is key to economic transformation, we call on governments at the federal and state levels to ensure peaceful activities among stakeholders in the transport union in line with rules and regulations and without interference or forceful hijacking of established structures,” he said.

The group then called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to particularly “impress upon Mr M.C. Oluomo to be content with his role as the Chief Manager of Parks and Garages and allow other stakeholders within NURTW to breathe and operate without interference in Lagos.”

Omotehinse also urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the Nigerian Police are neutral in the national leadership of the NURTW, saying that the police could only arrest and prosecute.

He condemned a situation where the government was allegedly supporting a faction of the union.





