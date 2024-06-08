Old students of Christ’s School, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, 1979-84 set, have revved up plans for a befitting homecoming after 40 years with the assured support for the program slated for October this year

The chairman of the planning committee, Mr Toyin Afolabi, who recently returned to Nigeria after holding a series of meetings with the international chapters of the alumni in the United States, told Saturday Tribune that he had a fruitful discussion with his mates and many of them are eager to return to Ado for the event.

With over a million students having attended the prestigious school since it was founded in 1936, the school has products who are especially doing great in Nigeria and abroad, in medicine, engineering and businesses.

Under pressure to host a huge number of returning classmates, Afolabi added that what he feels is a “pleasing pressure because all of us are working together to make sure that we not only complete the project that is dear to the school, but also the joy of reconnecting with many of us who attended Christ’s School from all over the world from 79/84 at very small ages, leaving families and friends to attend the school.”

The president of the school set, Mr Olu Fowobaje, praised the efforts of the committee, as well as the energy of Mr Afolabi, who has taken it upon himself to traverse the length and breadth of the world seeking out his long gone classmates.

“Nobody is paying him for what he is doing. But we are sure God will reward him. We are one not in Christ’s name only, but in deed and truth. We are going to have a great homecoming, “ he said.

