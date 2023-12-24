Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, and his Kano States counterpart, Abba Kabir Yusuf, have extended their warm greetings to citizens of Nigerians on the joyous occasion of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Plateau governor, in a statement in Jos, encouraged all citizens, both in Plateau and across Nigeria, to embrace the true spirit of Christmas by sharing love and exchanging gifts, especially with the less privileged.

“On behalf of your Government, I extend heartfelt wishes as we collectively commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Let us recall that God’s love for mankind led to the redemption through His son. This Christmas, let’s rekindle our love for humanity by dedicating our time and energy to enriching the lives of others. May we embody values of love, charity, and selflessness, contributing to a more united, peaceful, and prosperous Plateau.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the state, including security issues, economic hardships, and political concerns, Governor Mutfwang reassured the people that his administration is committed to alleviating these difficulties. He emphasized faith in divine intervention and called for hope and prayer for a positive turnaround.

“As we celebrate, let’s hold onto hope, knowing that God, in His grace, will guide us through. I urge all citizens to conduct themselves peacefully, contributing to the creation of a harmonious environment for lawful activities.”

Governor Mutfwang concluded by praying for joy, happiness, hope, and unity in diversity during this memorable Christmas celebration. He prayed for divine blessings upon Plateau State.

On his part, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf called on them to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasizes tolerance, patience, care for needy and love for one another.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state commissioner of information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, on behalf of Governor Yusuf, a copy of which made available to press on Sunday in Kano.

He enjoined people in the state to continue living in peace and adhere to traffic rules and regulations in order to avoid all forms of road accidents and protect the lives of every road user.

Yusuf ulso urged Christians to use the festive period to pray for unity, peace and prosperity for the state and the country in general.

He then assured the people that his administration will continue to execute projects and programmes that are targeted towards the socio-economic development of the society.

