Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency and the Lagos State Safety Commission, in a joint operation, have sealed a club, Quilox, in Victoria Island.

According to a post on the official X handle of LASEPA on Sunday, the club was sealed for environmental and safety infractions.

Its caption read, “A joint enforcement operation between the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency and the Lagos State Safety Commission sealed Quilox night club over environmental and safety infractions.

“Recall an earlier press release, where both agencies have warned social centres to ensure that their operations do not affect the safety and wellbeing of other citizens and vowed to sanction any of such erring.

“The agencies also warned the operators of Sol Beach, The Good Beaches, Landmark Beach and other social centres across the state to ensure that adequate considerations are made towards the safety and wellbeing of their neighbours and citizens of the state during the yuletide.”

LASEPA had earlier on Sunday posted some “Guidelines On Noise Pollution” on its X handle which outlined instructions to follow in order to mitigate noise pollution.

The Lagos State Environmental Update had also revealed the slow movement of traffic along Quilox club on Sunday morning.

The caption read, “This is Quilox Club as of today, the 24th of December, 2023, at 7.30 am. When the government takes a FINAL decision on the traffic and environmental nuisances caused by this club, nobody should cry a witch-hunt.”

