The Nigerian Army, following a successful operation in Gundumi forest in Sokoto, on Sunday handed over 66 persons rescued from bandits and kidnappers to the Sokoto State government.

The Garrison Commander 8 Division, Bridgadier General Amos Tawasimi, while handing over the victims to the state government said 52 of the members were rescued on Friday while another 14 persons were rescued on Saturday.

“As part of our activities to ensure that the state is safe for people to go about their activities

“Three days ago, we stormed the gundumi forest to rescue these numbers of people in which some of them have been abducted for months by these kidnappers.”

He commended the governor for his support to the security agents while assuring that his men will continue to live up to expectations.

Speaking while receiving the victims, Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, commended the Nigerian Army and other security agents in the state for their efforts and commitment in tackling insecurity in the state.

“Today marks another significant milestone in our fight against armed banditry, kidnapping and rustling in the state as our security operatives have succeeded in rescuing 66 victims who were kidnapped from various villages and communities in Sokoto and other neighbouring states.

“From what we have gathered, 52 of the victims were rescued on Thursday while 14 on Saturday.

“It would be recalled that, few weeks ago 52 victims had been rescued after our gallant soldiers dislodged these criminals from their hideouts around Tangaza forest in Tangaza local government area of the state.

“This is indeed, a commendable effort by our security operatives, especially members of the Operation Hadarin Daji to rid our state of armed banditry, Kidnapping, rustling and other forms of criminality in line with the commitment of this government to restore peace in our dear state and ensure all our people who are now living in various camps across the state return to their respective Communities and leave a normal life devoid of any fear of attack or kidnapping.

“As you may recall, our government has made security of lives and properties its priority. This is why we convey regularly security meetings with head of security agencies since coming on board, apart from other neccessary support and logistics we have been given to our security operatives in order to ensure they discharge their constitutional responsibilities in the state with ease”

The governor further said, “just three days ago, our government handed over 80 brand new patrol vehicles to our security agencies and Alhamdulillah, the State House of Assembly has passed into law the bill which we had earlier sent to them on the establishment of community guards who will assist conventional security operatives in securing their respective communities.

“These and other measures taken by this administration which we don’t want to disclose to the public are all parts of our efforts to end the menace of armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in our state”

He, however, assured the people of the state that his administration will not relent untill the state is fully secured.

Meanwhile, in his effort to support the rescued victims, the governor has donated a bag of Rice, Millet and Maize in addition to one hundred thousand naira cash to each of them while reuniting with their families.

Also speaking, the former governor of Sokoto State , Senator Aliyu Wamakko, who handed over the relief items to the victims also announced the donation of sum of one hundred thousand naira each to them to enable them buy drugs and other items.

While commending the state government for identifying with the victims, Wamakko, who is the leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, also pledged to support security agents in the eight local governments area of Sokoto East Senatorial district with Toyota Hilux each for operations.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE