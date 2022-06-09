Chris D’Agostino launches gun violence survivors, victims families support initiative

Pro athlete, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Chris D’Agostino, popularly known as Chris Dag, has launched a gun violence survivors & victims’ families support initiative whose focus is to provide assistance and support for the survivors of gun violence, their families and the families of victims too.

According to the Iowa-born Chris Dag, the initiative was founded out of the need to provide a support system for the survivors and families of victims, as well as a pressure group to lobby the government and lawmakers to enact stronger gun laws to check these shootings. He said the trauma often faced by survivors and victims’ families are sometimes overlooked. Chris said that, though the main focus of the initiative is on gun-related violence, they will also tackle social issues like online bullying/trolling, mental health awareness and child abuse.

“The support we can give each other is to look out for each other, that is the primary goal for setting this up. We must protect ourselves and children, especially in schools and public spaces,” Chris added.

“I am doing this because these random acts of gun-related violence are getting increasingly out of hand, and the kids are the ones who are paying the most for it. I have also reached out to some of my friends and clientele to collaborate with me by offering material, human or financial support to help fund and expand the initiative,” D’Agostino said.

Chris D’Agostino better known as “Chris Dag” is a US-based college baseball player, 50-mile ultra runner, philanthropist and entrepreneur.

