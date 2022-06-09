I will support you to win re-election in 2023, Atiku assures Bauchi Governor

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has assured Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir that he will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the PDP win the 2023 general elections in the state.

It will be recalled that Sen Bala Mohammed refused to step down for Atiku Abubakar during the presidential primaries of the party polling 20 votes while Atiku Abubakar won in a landslide victory.

The PDP presidential candidate there assured Bala Mohammed who is the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP that he will give him the required support to enable him to win re-election.

The former Vice President was speaking in his residence in Abuja when Bala Mohammed led PDP stakeholders in the state to pay a congratulatory visit on him.

According to the PDP presidential candidate, Bauchi State has witnessed tremendous progress in terms of infrastructure since 2019 when Sen Bala Mohammed was sworn in as the Governor of the state.

Atiku Abubakar therefore assured that he will support Bala Mohammed’s reelection bid to enable him complete all the projects he has embarked on which may not be completed within the first tenure.





He however stressed the need for having a united PDP which will be formidable enough to face any opposition no matter how stiff it may be.

Earlier on, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir had said that Atiku Abubakar is politically established and formidable than any other politician in the country.

He explained that he led the PDP stakeholders from Bauchi state in order to congratulate Atiku Abubakar on his victory at the party primaries which gave him the presidential ticket of the party for 2023 general elections.

Bala Mohammed expressed confidence that Nigerians are now at home and comfortable with the PDP having tasted the bad governance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He further expressed optimism that with Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 General elections, the party is assured of victory to save Nigeria from becoming a failed state.

The Bauchi State Governor then reiterated his readiness to engage in rigorous campaign with the PDP across the country to ensure victory in the general elections as contained in a statement by Lawal Muazu Bauchi, SA New Media to Bauchi state Governor.

