FCTA hands over 12,000 hectares of land for aviation roadmap projects

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mr Muhammed Musa Bello, on Tuesday, handed over the Certificate of Occupancy for 12,000 hectares of land in Abuja to his Aviation counterpart, Senator Hadi Sirika.

The 12,000 hectares of land Bello said was for the actualization of the aviation roadmap projects of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

According to the Director-Planning Research and Statistics of the Federal Ministry of Aviation who represented the aviation Minister, Mr Mohammed Kabiru Shehu, one of the key projects to be executed on the land would be the second Runway project for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Speaking, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu expressed appreciation to the Buhari led Administration and the Minister of Aviation for promises kept.

The second Runway project was awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Nigeria Limited (CCECC) and the site was handed over to the company on the aforementioned date.

Other projects that would be executed as part of the aviation roadmap include Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Centre; Aviation Leasing Company (ALC); Agro-Allied Cargo Terminals; Aerotropolis or Airport City; National Carrier; Africa Aerospace and Aviation University (AAAU); second Runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, amongst others.





According to Captain Yadudu, some of the benefits that would accrue to Nigeria at the completion of the projects are employment opportunities for Nigerians; enhanced transfer of technology; increase in foreign exchange earnings/increase in GDP contribution; backward integration of aircraft maintenance and repair facilities for both domestic and international carriers; improvement in Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria; reduction in capital flight; increase in Bilateral Air Services Agreements with other countries, amongst others.

Present at the handover ceremony were the MD FAAN, represented by the Director of Human Resources-Honorius Anozie; Acting Director of Aerodrome Development of the Aviation Ministry, Mr C.Awogbami; Team Lead of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Executive Secretary, Mr Shehu Hadi Ahmad; Regional General Manager (North Central)/Airport Manager, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Mr Kabiru Mohammed with other officials of the Ministry of Aviation, FAAN and FCDA amongst other dignitaries.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE