Choose to be light, shine wherever you are —Fasola tells graduands

The Executive Director of Kingston College, Ibadan, Dr Kayode Fasola, has urged the outgoing senior secondary school students of the institution not to forget their root which he referred to as their inspiration and nurturing as they move to their next level of education.

He said this during the 7th valedictory ceremony and award giving held at the school’s hall which was another joyous time for the outgoing students, parents, staff, school management as well as well-wishers.

Fasola expressed gratitude to parents who for six years were supportive and sacrificed for the graduands. He, however, urged them not to relent on their commitment to seeing that the graduands’ education is not truncated at this level but to continue with their support and commitment to completing their education at the next academic level.

He admonished the out-going students to always reflect on the experiences they have had in Kingston and also encouraged them not to forget all pieces of advice, counsel, punishment and teachings they have had, as everything will help them in the journey of life.

Speaking on what the school will do differently, Fasola said “God is saying to me that this is our year of perfection, growth, enlargement and making waves in the educational sector in the country. It is also a year to review what we have done in the past seven years and also take a step to see what we can do in another way. That is the importance of this 7th year for us. By God’s grace, we will be looking at setting up a primary school so that it will be a feeding school for the secondary. That is one of the things God is laying on my mind and we will go into it and make it a model school. The year is a model year for us as the school has one of the best JAMB result. One of our students scored 350 out of the 356 that was recorded as the highest score. We are in the range of the best nationwide. So, I know that as we have reached this height, we are moving higher.”

The Chairman, Board of Directors of the school, who is a former Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Labo Popoola, acknowledged and commended the college’s greatest asset as seen in the executive director’s high standards, total commitment to the college and his ability to recognise, appreciate, and encourage hardwork.

Popoola testified that the school had over the years placed great emphasis on developing good, practical and sound principles that would guide the students in making decisions and in striking a balance between work and leisure. To this, he commended the efforts and the leadership of the principal, Mr Joshua Ajayi, and the teachers who have painstakingly and meticulously guided the out-going students on the application of themselves to academics for self-actualisation, self-improvement and achievement of excellence.

“This college, today, with pride is sending out into the world a generation of young men and women who can think for themselves, respect the views and feelings of others, respect the dignity of labour, appreciate those values specified under our broad national goals and live as good citizens,” he said.

The principal of the school, Mr Joshua Ajayi, celebrated the owners of the institution for heeding to the divine instruction, taking the life-building project as a mission to be accomplished and prayed they will both reap the fruits of their labour.

Members of staff were also commended for their various contributions jeered towards bringing out the best in the students.

Ajayi, while congratulating the graduands, told them that there are greater challenges ahead of them but also reminded them that God who has counted them worthy to overcome at the secondary school level will see them through the next level.

He also challenged the students to be uniquely different, exhibit great qualities and virtues that have been inculcated into their lives over the years.

“Choose to be light and ensure you shine whenever and wherever you find yourself. Be sensitive to situations and be hardworking. It pays in the long run. Always say to yourself ‘With God, I am unstoppable,” Ajayi said.

