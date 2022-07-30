8 signs to know you should propose to her

Proposing is a nerve-wracking moment for most men, and rightly so! The woman you love deserves a heartfelt proposal. What does it mean when you’re ready to propose marriage? Some people know the exact moment when they should make things official with the person they love. For others, the decision isn’t that straightforward.

The thought of proposing marriage to your partner might fill you with dread or excitement. You might have a good idea of how she might react, but until you get down on one knee and ask the question, you won’t know for sure.

There’s no hard and fast rule as to when a man should propose. There are, however, sure signs that tell you you’re ready or that the time is right. If you’re asking yourself, “when is the right time to propose?” here are a few key signs that you should look for to make that proposal to your partner.

1. HINTS

When she mentions getting engaged regularly, she is not doing it to be cute. She is doing it so you can pop up the question of marriage.

When she is dropping hints, you’ll know when to propose.

2. REACHING A MILESTONE

In general, reaching some form of financial stability is a form of milestone. For some, it can be finishing their masters or having enough money saved.

You don’t have to have your entire life figured out before proposing, but it’s good to have reached a milestone. Reaching that milestone is when you could propose.

3. FAMILY AND FRIENDS SUPPORT

You need the support of your family and friends to walk down the aisle. Make sure they have no reservations about your relationship. If they do, they may be worth paying attention to.

4. YOU KNOW HER FAMILY

You should know her family and have some relationship with them. You need to know that you are not marrying only her but her family as well. If they have any reservations towards you, these are red flags when it comes to marriage.

5. CAREER OR LIFE GOALS





You should have a pretty good idea of what she wants to accomplish in life. And not just that, your goals should be aligned. You don’t have to be on the same career path but a shared trajectory is essential.

6. PARENTING

Being a parent is a life-defining decision. You should have decided on whether or not to embark on that journey to avoid frustration, anger, and resentment. Both of you must be on the same page about parenting and raising kids.

7. FINANCES

This is not romantic at all, but it is very essential. Knowing when to propose means getting up close and personal about their finances because, after marriage, your partner’s debt becomes your debt. You need to know about your partner’s finances.

8. SUPPORTIVE

One of the signs to look out for in your partner before proposing is if she is supportive. She is supposed to be your cheerleader. When anything happens to you, whether good or bad, she should be the first person you call. She should be someone who would drop anything to be there for you.

If you are planning on proposing soon, then you will want to make sure you are prepared! It is important to have a plan of action, but you also want to make sure you have the right mindset. By knowing the right signs, you can ensure that you have the right mindset and can be prepared for the proposal.

This article was created to help you decide when the right time for proposing is. If any of these apply to you, you should consider taking the leap and asking for your significant other’s hand in marriage.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE