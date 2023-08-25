The Light Up Oyo project in Oyo State may stand as one of the most criticised projects by the Governor Seyi Makinde administration. DANIEL OLATUNJI and MERCY ADEBOMI in this piece chronicle the journey of the project: its hitches and hiccups and the current state of affairs.

In the first term of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the ‘Light Up Oyo’ project commenced. The project which is about installing streetlights on major roads of the state, would witness excitement at its inception, criticism as it commenced, controversy and suspension as it continued, and an eventual revival.

How the project began

When the Oyo State government embarked on the Light Up Oyo project in September 2019, residents of the state especially those in the state capital, Ibadan, were excited that the streets well-lit at night.

The project was initially called the ‘Light Up Ibadan’ project. This name alone attracted some criticisms which the state government acknowledged and changed the name to ‘Light Up Oyo’ project.

Speaking at a time during the inauguration of the second phase of the programme in September 2020, the governor said, “When we began this journey in September 2019, the first phase was expected to cover Ibadan alone. I remember it was even called ‘Light Up Ibadan’ leading some to erroneously think that only the state capital would eventually enjoy streetlights.

“Well, that was not our plan. So today, we will be kicking off phase two of the ‘Light Up Oyo’ Project.”

The governor went on to explain that “We cannot overemphasise the importance of street lights to our state security and the economy. Even the bible says that darkness and light cannot exist together. And we know that criminals like to operate in the dark. When the streets are lighted up, it gives residents a sense of security.

“Also, streetlights mean that economic activities can be carried out for longer periods. Who says we cannot have 24-hour restaurants, petrol stations and other businesses in Oyo State as it happens in other cities worldwide? These developments start with basic infrastructure such as street lights.

“As we kick off this project, permit me to give you an update on ‘Light Up Oyo’ Phase one which covered Ibadan, as I stated earlier. If you drive around Ibadan at night, you will notice that most of the streets are well lit. Some pictures were even shared on social media by people who are impressed by the project. The lights used are energy saving and also the cost of maintenance is low.





“Well, we are still at 87.5 percent completion of the project. I believe that the contractors will finish up now that COVID-19 restrictions on international travel will soon be lifted.

“They say the reward for a good job is more work. And so, this second phase will still be handled by the same contractor. Messrs Ledco Allied Enterprises. They brought their impeccable track record to bear in carrying out phase one of the project. The smart LED street lighting technology they used for phase one was first of its kind in Oyo State in terms of the magnitude of deployment, efficiency and financial commitment. So, we want to continue in that routine.

“Operation ‘Light up Oyo’ State Phase Two, will cost Twenty Eight Billion, Three Hundred and Sixty Million, Nine Hundred and Seventy Five Thousand, Six Hundred and Nine Naira, Seventy Six Kobo. (N28,360,975,609.76). The original proposed costing was Thirty billion Naira (N30 billion) but after it passed through our Bureau of Public Procurement, it was vetted down. So, thank you BPP for saving us over one billion naira.

“The contract will be financed through Contractor’s Project Financing Scheme with the Oyo State government contributing initial counterpart fund of Two Billion, Eight Hundred and Thirty-Six Million, Ninety-Seven Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty Naira, Ninety-Seven Kobo (N2,836,097,560.97).

“The areas covered will include selected roads across all the geopolitical zones of Oyo State, totalling 223.48 kilometres. We expect that the contract will be completed in nine months.

“Since the contractor will be financing the project with his own funds, we will commence refunds after each 50 kilometres of road has been illuminated. So, there is a moratorium of one hundred and twenty (120) days before repayment commences.

“We have entered an agreement with them that payment will span over a period of 84 months, that is seven years.”

Criticisms and an audit

The ‘Light Up Oyo’ Project no sooner than it was launched was met with criticism. First was the rationale for pulling down existing street light poles to install similar poles that were no better in quality. The second and more prominent criticism was the choice of diesel-powered generators to run the streetlights in an era where renewable energy is the in-thing and cost of fuel is on the rise.

The criticism came from residents in the state, political opponents and even corporate organisations that may have lost out in bidding for the project ab initio.

Critics took to radio, television and social media. Eventually, when the streetlights went off, it seemed that the critics were correct in their argument that using diesel generators to power the streetlights was a wrong choice.

Critics on forums such as Nairaland, Twitter and Facebook said that the streetlights in Ibadan have not been functioning because the Oyo State government has not been able to buy diesel.

The government had to respond with explanations as to the use of diesel generators.

On its feedback website, the Oyo State government responded to the diesel question saying: “The streetlights already installed are of a better quality and give better illumination than solar-powered streetlights. The long-term plan is to move from diesel/inverter to gas/inverter and finally to the Oyo State IPP when that is set up next year.”

The statement, dated May 9, 2023 added that: “The ‘Light up Oyo’ project has a tribrid power system – the Oyo State 11MW Independent Power Project (IPP) which is ongoing – as the main source of power and gas generators and inverters as a backup. Diesel generators were only used as a stop-gap measure because COVID-19 caused delays in supply chains. Also, the work to migrate from diesel generators to gas generators is ongoing.”

Apart from the diesel generator issue, there arose controversy about the funding of the purchase of diesel that led to the streetlight becoming non-functional for months.

The government responded by assuring residents of the state that the administration would find a permanent solution to the challenges facing the project after the ongoing audit at the time. This was earlier this year around the period of the general election. True to their words, the government was able to restore the street lights shortly after the second tenure of the governor commenced on May 29.

‘We feel safer’

Since the streetlights returned to their proper functioning, many residents have heaved a sigh of relief. Nigerian Tribune went to town to sample opinions of the functioning streetlights.

Taiwo Ajibade is a factory worker around Ring Road area of Ibadan who works shifts that demand that he arrives and leaves when it is dark. He said the streetlights have helped him feel safe.

Speaking on how the streetlights have had impact him, he said: “First, I would like to thank the Oyo State Government for providing streetlights; I am very grateful. The streetlights have been very helpful especially for we that are in this line of work. We work on shifts at the factory: morning, afternoon and night shifts.

“Currently I’m on the night shift and we all know walking at night can be very dangerous in this country. But with the help of the streetlights, we feel safer walking at night and very early in the morning while going back to our various houses. This is unlike before the streetlights were installed when thieves and all sort of criminals attacked us.”

Usman Bolarinde runs a barber shop at Elebu area of Ibadan. He said, “The streetlights have really boosted my job and even allow me to stay longer than usual at night. I feel safer now with the streetlights. There is less fear of getting robbed or attacked by criminals at night. Even the rate at which we hear or see criminals has drastically reduced because they are even scared of the kind of protection the streetlights give us at night. The streetlights make my shop even more lively than before which gives me peace of mind.”

Abosede Akinola is a foodseller who does her trade around Oluyole Industrial Estate in Ibadan. She said, “Believe it or not, I make most of my sales at night because my shop is at an industrial estate where most of the factory workers run their shifts. And the night shifts are when my business booms the most. It is always a massive crowd. So, there’s no time for stopping or time wasting and having light is the most important thing. If at times we don’t get ‘NEPA’ light at night, we switch on generators which will make the shop lively and all. But now with the streetlight it’s just a beautiful sight.

“The lights are so bright that most times we don’t need to use generators. People who pass by that don’t know about our shop before do now because the streetlights really brought my shop ‘to limelight.’

“We don’t get scared of thieves anymore. It improved the security of the neighborhood. Before the streetlights were installed, we get robbed at least three times a month. But now, we don’t anymore this is all thanks to the Oyo State government for providing these streetlights.”