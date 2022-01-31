China, Nigeria have huge potentials for investment cooperation ― Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that Nigeria and China have huge potentials for investment cooperation.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), Hon. Olubunmi Amao said such investment cooperation exists in the field of energy, resources, and infrastructure.

He made this known during the lecture presentation titled Promoting Friendships between Nigeria and China: The Benefits, Expectations, Challenges and the Way Forward, at the 2022 Chinese New Year Anniversary, held yesterday in Lagos.

Mohammed stated that there is a need to develop and tap this cooperation’s potential even as he added that Nigeria and China need to broaden cultural, and people-to-people exchanges to deepen their traditional friendship.

Lai explained that the two Countries need to take into consideration the growing enthusiasm of their people for interactions; encourage friendly exchanges in Education, Culture, Health, Science and Technology, Media and other fields, and increase people-to-people exchanges to cement the social foundation for China-Nigeria friendship.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of CBAAC, Hon. Amao disclosed that the Centre has commenced preparation to commemorate the 45th Anniversary of the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC ’77 @ 45)

Amao explained that the CBAAC is in the custody of all the materials including Artefacts, Art Works, Footages of Performances and all other collections exhibited by the 59 Black and African Countries that participated in FESTAC ’77.

The DG further explained that “FESTAC ’77 @ 45 is designed to be a weeklong event packed with activities to showcase diverse cultural expressions and entertainment which include Music, Dance, Poetry, Folklore, Drama, traditional Cuisines/Food Fair, Arts and Craft Exhibitions, Cultural Variety Night.

“I wish to use this opportunity to announce that the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), a Parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has commenced preparation to commemorate the 45th Anniversary of Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC ’77 @ 45).

“Being the Organization established after (FESTAC ’77), CBAAC is in the custody of all the materials including Artefacts, Art Works, Footages of Performances and all other collections exhibited by the 59 Black and African Countries that participated in FESTAC ’77,” she said.