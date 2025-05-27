Gov Bago celebrates Niger kids on Children’s Day

Latest News

Adelowo Oladipo

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has congratulated children in Niger on the celebration of this year’s Children’s Day.

In a message, he emphasised that children deserve the best in life, and providing them with quality care and support from an early age is crucial for building a peaceful and sustainable society.

The Governor expressed concern over the neglect of some parents, which has led to moral decadence and various social vices.

He also condemned the subjecting of children to violence and hard labor, promising that his administration would work to protect the rights of children.

Governor Bago urged parents, teachers, and stakeholders to reassess their commitments to the upbringing of children, with a view to improving it for a sound society.

He emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring the well-being and development of children.

