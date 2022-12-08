Chatham Session: APC North-West applauds Tinubu’s performance

The All Progressives Congress, North West zone has commended the party presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu performance at his session with the British Royal Institute at Chatham House in the United Kingdom.

Muhammad Shehu Molash Spokesperson, APC North-West zone in a statement on Thursday said it was impressed with the APC Presidential candidate’s ” cognitive capacity and knowledge of issues affecting our beloved country.”

Amidst criticisms trailing Tinubu’s choice of interaction with foreign journalists as against presidential debates being organised by certain indigenous electronic stations with presidential candidates, the APC North West noted that “Chatham House has been a source of independent analysis, trusted dialogue and influential ideas for over 100 years. Therefore, it is the right place for Asiwaju to demonstrate his teamwork acumen, both in politics and governance.”

The statement further read in part:” The North West APC Presidential campaign council under the able leadership of the zonal coordinator of Governor Bello Matawalle and the deputy zonal coordinator, Dr. Salihu Lukman, wishes to commend the APC’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his successful outing at the Chatham House London.

We also noted the cognitive capacity and knowledge of issues affecting our beloved country, displayed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his presentation at the session. He is obviously the most prepared presidential candidate in Nigeria.

“Indeed, the secret behind Asiwaju’s success can be found in his ability to assemble a good team and assign each of them a task that must be accomplished!

“The response of Femi Gbajamiamila on policy was impressive, just as the dissection of security issues by Gov Elrufai was equally superlative. Other members of the team like Dele Alake and Dr. Betta Edu also displayed high-level professional skills.

“The London outing is obviously a good preview to what Nigerians should expect from Tinubu’s presidency come 2023 God’s willing. It was indeed an opportunity for him to showcase his leadership skills to the international community, his vision for Nigeria, his enviable track record, and his ability to identify talents and delegate responsibilities to them. ”

