Old students must support government’s efforts on education, says Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has advocated the need for old students to give back to their alma mater in order to ensure development of the schools and lift the standards of education in the state.

The governor gave the advice in Akungba-Akoko during the 50th years anniversary/N500million Endowment fund raising and book launching of the Oroke High School Old Students Association of the school.

Akeredolu commended the old students for the laudable projects embarked upon by the old students, saying the project will help to elevate the standard of the school, particularly, fixing a project that would bind all students together.

Akeredolu declared that Old Students Associations must support the government’s efforts in lifting the standards of education by giving back to their alma maters.

He said the education sector must not be left in the hands of the government alone, and urged old students and other stakeholders to support their old schools by providing assistance that would raise the standards and development of education.

Akeredolu, who was represented by the Education officer in Ministry of Education, Mr. Tunde Fanibi, said “Government is trying is best but the old students associations needs to do more in order to move our schools forward so that we shall continue to remember them for good.

“It is glad in our hearts to rejoice with you, Oroke High School Akungba and the old students association on your golden jubilee anniversary of your school. The school had gone far in many areas and we congratulate the old students of the school for this.

“Everywhere and anywhere in the world, government alone cannot take all the responsibilities of providing, running, funding and maintaining schools. Old students association hands are dearly needed.”

Akeredolu commended the old students of the school for their gesture in raising endowment fund for the school, adding that such gesture will go a long way in the development of the educational sector in the state.

“No doubt about the fact that a lot of challenges are facing the school but definitely they are surmountable. We want to appeal to you that in as much you’re still on ground, the role of the old students of the school to stop the erosion which is affecting the school is needed seriously.

“Again, we have a lot of PTA teachers that is helping our students here, we appeal to you to contribute stipends to assist the school in funding them. Also, the school ICT Centre needs to be put in good sharp in away that students will make use of it for learning,” Akeredolu said.

While speaking, the National President of the Old Students of the school, Dr. Ibiyemi Kekere-Ekun, said the old students noticed some challenges confronting the school and decided to come together to reposition the school

He said “we have a lot of challenges facing the school, when you look at the terrain you will see that the topography is very terrible and we are looking at managing it. We are also looking at managing the structures we have on ground.

“That is why we also call on the state government to continue maintaining the structures of any schools in the state not by paying salary alone.





“One person among us donated amount of money to the indigent students. Besides, one of the things we are going to do as old students of the school is to have N1milion on ground for all indigent students in order to assist them.”

The Chairman, Anniversary Committee of the school, Festus Agbomoniyi, acknowledged the efdorts of the present Akeredolu’s led administration in the state

state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s led administration for his giants strides in developing education sector in the state.

Agbomoniyi, however, said “from now, the old students of the school have resolved to take action in order to reconstruct the infrastructures of the school.”

The Alale of Akungba land, Oba Sunday Adeyeye, who was also one of the old students of the school, commended the gesture of the old students saying the such gesture will go a long way in the development of the educational sector in the state.

Oba Adeyeye said, “What we are doing or witnessing today is rebirth of Oroke High School and I’m very happy to see some faces that I have met more than forty years ago”.

The Principal of the school, Dele Ojomolade while speaking said “I want to appreciate the old students for coming together at this time when the security and economy downturn are ravaging all over the country and this is highly commendable.

“I know that with the coming together of these old students, the narrative of Oroke High School is about changing for good.

“This is not the real Oroke High School, the school started where the Adekunle Ajasin University is located and I know that with the special connection of the old students, the university will be magnanimous enough to pay us some money because our palm trees, tomatoes and peppers are still there.

“I’m very happy with the fund raising by the old students of the school with intention to help their alma mater and I know that the gesture will go along way in the development of this school.”

