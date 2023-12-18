The Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has disclosed that it has vaccinated no fewer than 4.7 million girls against cervical cancer in the first phase of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine roll in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Muyi Aina disclosed this in his opening remarks on Monday during the fourth quarter 2023 review meeting of the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Health Care (PHC) delivery.

“As of last week, about 4.7 million of our adolescent girls across the 14 states and the FCT in Phase 1 of the rollout, have received the vaccine offering them protection against future risk of cervical cancer.

“There was initial strong pushback by antivaccine campaigners, but with your help, we were able to get accurate information across to our parents, guardians and adolescents.

“The work is not finished, and we count on you, Your Highnesses to continue not let our people know that the HPV vaccine is safe and highly effective against cervical cancer, especially as we plan to expand to the rest of the states in the new year,” he disclosed.

He also acknowledged the challenges that persist in nation’s primary healthcare delivery system.

He, however, noted that challenges also present opportunities for innovation and transformation as he expressed confidence that, with the support and guidance of the esteemed committee and all traditional leaders across the country, Nigeria can overcome these challenges and usher in a new era of health and well-being for people.

“I want you to know that this collaborative journey is really about fostering a culture of health, resilience, community empowerment and going back to providing high quality, basic primary healthcare services for all.

“My vision for NPHCDA is rooted in inclusivity, partnership, and innovation. I am committed to working closely with you – traditional leaders, religious leaders and other community gatekeepers to achieve our goal of improving equity, access, and quality of PHC services.

“From Quarter 1 next year, we will be working with you, and under the guidance of the CMH&SW, to rapidly expand the number of PHCs that are fully functional, meaning they have the infrastructure, staffing, commodities and tools to effectively: Save lives – reducing maternal mortality, infant and under 5 deaths; Ensure people have access to high-quality basic services they need, including prevention and treatment of the leading causes of death and sickness – maternal care before, during and soon after birth, newborn care, VPDs, malaria, malnutrition and others;

“We will also be strengthening the ability of our PHCs across the country to detect and mount an immediate response to any disease outbreaks. All while sustaining efforts to address current priorities such as Polio, Diphtheria, etc.

“I recognize that providing these services in the PHCs and through outreaches is not enough, so we will be working with you all to identify and remove any barriers within our communities that limit our people’s ability or willingness to access the services.

“We will be looking to you for guidance as we engage the citizenry through PHC satisfaction and peoples’ voice surveys to learn about pain points and to better drive demand for PHC services.

“The states have a crucial role to play, and I have already hosted delegations of the Forum of Executive Secretaries/Chairmen of State Primary Health Care Development Agencies / Boards and met with several Commissioners for Health to brainstorm on ways to improve synergy and strengthen collaboration to scale equitable access to quality PHC services at State and community levels.

“I am therefore looking forward to strong collaboration with State-level primary healthcare institutions, providers, and colleagues.

“I humbly encourage open and transparent dialogue during our discussions today. I am here to listen to your experiences and learn from you all today.

“Going forward, I look forward to a very fruitful and productive engagement with each one of you, as I will commence state visits in the new year.”

