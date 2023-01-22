CEO Careerxpress, Ayeni makes top 100 fast-growing SMEs in Nigeria

Chief Executive Officer, Careerxpress, Ekundayo Ayeni has been recognised as part of the top 100 SMEs changing the business landscape in Nigeria.

He was conferred with the recognition during a SMEs funding conference held by Business Day in Lagos.

The conference which included funding for SMEs, finding the right partners and model to run a profitable business was focused on how SMEs can thrive in an age of volatility.

Ayeni was part of the panelist for SMEs funding where he shed more light on how to get access to funding as an SME in Nigeria.

The CEO was then recognised as part of the top 100 fast-growing SMEs in Nigeria owing to his dedication to youths and helping businesses reach their potential through digital marketing.

Ayeni’s company, Careerxpress came first on the list after its strides at reducing the unemployment rate among African youths, and having trained over 5,000 youths with digital marketing skills since its existence.

In his remarks, Ayeni expressed joy at being recognized and his company coming first on the list of the top 100 fast-growing SMEs in Nigeria.

He promised to keep giving back to the society via digital marketing as he has always done.

