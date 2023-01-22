Actor, Kunle Adegbite blasts colleagues campaigning for politicians

Worried by the level of insecurity and poor state of the economy amid other myriad of challenges confronting the country, actor Kunle Adegbite has condemned some of his colleagues supporting the presidential ambition of Senator Bola Tinubu and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), saying Nigeria has become a sorry state since the ruling party took over reins of power in 2015.

Adegbite in a post on his Instagram on Friday recalled how he warned many Nigerians against voting for the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019, saying those who witnessed how Buhari ruled in 1984 as military head of state should have known that he had nothing to offer the country even as a civilian president.

The actor maintained that voting for APC again in the coming elections would amount to danger for Nigerians, adding that he had been called by some of his colleagues to join the campaign train of Tinubu but he refused to be part of those who plunged Nigerians into untoward hardship and pain in the last eight years.

While warning his colleagues to be mindful of their association with APC at the detriment of their career, Adegbite said the politicians they are following today would forget them immediately they get what they are looking for but their fans would always stick with them through good and rough moments.

“I know some of you are just collecting their money but please take the money and stop misleading your fans. After the election, the politicians will abandon you but your fans will stick with you. So, take your in peace but don’t mislead Nigerians.

“There is high level of poverty in Nigeria. You can see it on people’s faces everywhere you go. I could remember when Jonathan once said you can’t give what you don’t have. Tell me one thing Buhari’s government has offered us. If we miss the chance to get things right this time, it is another round of suffering and hardship for the next four years”, he warned.

