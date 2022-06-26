On Temperament Types: Understanding Why You Act the way you do

Have you wondered why some of your relationships are not working? Have you wondered why some friendships don’t last? It may be because you do not understand that we are people with different temperament types. Therefore, we respond and react differently. You need to have basic knowledge about your temperament and that of others in order for you to know how to preserve your relationships and get along with others.

In this article, we’ll be looking at the four temperament types and their characteristics.

The Choleric Temperament

You are proactive and do not waste time when it comes to responding to any situation, and you always have a plan or a strong opinion to navigate the situation. You are full of energy, a natural leader, a go-getter, and you never shy away from responsibilities.

Come what may, you are strong-willed and driven to follow through a cause if you’ve set your mind to it. Oftentimes, your energy is focused externally, actively and socially. You are confident, full of ability, strength, and you’re determined.

You make a good leader, and a self-motivated one at that. You set SMART goals or a target and fail to relent until success is achieved. You hate to waste time when it comes to decision making, instead of wasting time you prefer to strike while the iron is hot. You are result-oriented. You are not slow to learn and easily grasp difficult concepts and strategies. You find it easy to learn. You think logically and pragmatically.

You want your friends to be loyal to you and stay true to you till the end. You don’t fancy changing friends.

People often accuse you of being stubborn, dictatorial, and intimidating. Sometimes, people allow you to take charge. You do not express your emotions easily. However, there’s an exception to this when it comes to anger.

You are really active when it comes to argument and there’s a high chance that you’ll win. You may appear manipulative, but it’s just that you’re good with words. Being around people who appear weak is a big turn off for you, it’s a struggle for you to be receptive of people who are timid, not assertive, weak and indecisive.





It incapacitates you when you don’t appear to be in control.

Examples of people with this temperament type are, Julius Caesar, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey.

The Melancholic Temperament

The melancholic is artistic, thoughtful, sensitive, slow to act, and has noble ideals. You are not easy to manipulate and you are quite deep. You are attentive to every detail, down to the seemingly unimportant ones. You are an introvert especially around people you’re not comfortable with, but with family and friends, you are extroverted. You are quiet and appear easy going. It is easy for people to think that you’re a weakling and they can override you, but they are disappointed when they try to override you and they see that you were not as weak as they imagined.

Your choice of dressing is classic – it spells out excellence and high quality.

You prefer to spend time alone because it is where your “superpower” seems to come from. You love to read, write, take a stroll around lonely places, pray, and think. You think deeply about questions that people would normally not give their thoughts to.

You panic when asked to do something new, because you don’t want to make mistakes, and you don’t hesitate to say “No”.

However, whenever you begin work on something, you don’t stop till you see the end, and you do it excellently. You don’t spend unnecessarily. You spend thoughtfully.

You are law abiding. You abide strictly by the rules and you hardly miss out on details.

It takes a while to be committed to relationship because of pessimism and the urge to take caution. But when you are committed, you stick through till the end.

You love to keep your circle small and intimate. You’re hardly vulnerable. You prefer to live in your head than be vulnerable to just anyone. You’re a bit choosy when it comes to things like that.

Examples of people with this temperament type.

Vincent Van Gogh, Albert Einstein, George Washington, Mother Teresa.

The Phlegmatic Temperament

If you have this temperament type you’re likely to be calm, easy-going, and collected. It is almost impossible to not have people who like you; you’re a likeable person.

You are diplomatic in nature, agreeable, you don’t like doing extra, you prefer to be comfortable, you are likely to avoid risks. You’re not dictatorial like the first personality type. You prefer to cooperate.

You do well at staying calm under pressure. You don’t get agitated at the sight of emergency. You don’t lose your head in it. You don’t get agitated unnecessarily. You have a large capacity for service. To people, you look like someone who gets along pretty well with everyone, and you have a great sense of humour.

You tend to be respectful and you hate conflict. You’re loyal, trustworthy, dependable and polite. You’re not ill-tempered. You love to keep things really simple. You’ll choose comfort over flashy things.

You’re selfless and live to seek justice for people. You’d prefer to take a bow instead of picking a fight. You’re comfortable with working behind the scenes. It doesn’t matter to you if you get recognised or not. You give your work your all. You can work with any personality type without having a fight. If you become a leader, you will not be a dictatorial one.

You love making peace. You don’t like putting in too much effort to something. You love “soft life”!

Examples of people with this temperament type are Walt Disney, Abraham Lincoln.

The Sanguine Temperament

This temperament type is the friendliest of all. You love to have fun, you’re friendly and you don’t allow any sense of pessimism to thrive. You love adventures, no matter how life threatening it may seem. You don’t keep grudges. You love to try new things, visit new places, wear new outfits, meet new people, and travelling to places you’ve never been to before.

You live in the moment. You are not one to dwell too much on the past or the future. You love to enjoy “now” to the fullest. You’re literally friends with everyone. The life of a party. You are inquisitive. You don’t know how to save. You are a reckless spender.

You’re attentive to people, and you are kind. You are charismatic and it rubs off on people you come in contact with. You are generous and love to affect people around you positively.

Professions like entrepreneurship, marketing, voiceover acting, and communications suit you. There is no dull moment around you. You are pretty active. Sometimes, you easily forget things and are bad at pretending or suppressing your feelings.

You are creative and you imagine things a lot. You forgive and forget easily. You sometimes have a low attention span. You struggle with distractions. You might appear as being overly committed and loyal because of how you show up for people and go over and beyond for them.

Examples of people with this temperament type are Bill Clinton, Franklin Roosevelt

