CCECC suspends construction works on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail over insecurity, vandalism

The Honourable Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has disclosed that work on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern rail line has been suspended due to insecurity and vandalism of railway properties along the corridor.

Sambo who was speaking during the Ministerial inspection tour of the project, Friday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCEC), the contractor handling the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the project has complained of attacks on its workers along the Abia State axis.

Sambo who was very displeased by these acts, condemned it in strong terms, pointing out that in the history of Nigeria, no administration has invested more in rail infrastructure like the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He used the opportunity to call on the media and the judiciary to collaborate with the Ministry to ensure that these economic saboteurs are not only exposed but prosecuted and sentenced speedily to serve as deterrent to others.

On the issue that funds meant for the Eastern rail line are diverted to other projects, the Minister said it was fake news as the progress made so far is from the 15 per cent of the counterpart funding by Nigeria while the 85 per cent to be provided by foreign partners is still negotiated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu Is A Billionaire Without A Business; Obi Is Atiku’s Creation —Melaye, Atiku’s Campaign Spokesman

Senator Dino Melaye is one of the spokespersons of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation. In this interview by TAIWO AMODU, he explains the reasons why former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, remains the man to beat in next year’s presidential election…..

Tinubu Sympathises With Ganduje Over Kano Building Collapse

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the lives lost when a threestorey building collapsed at Kanti Kwari Market in the state…

CCECC suspends construction works on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail over insecurity, vandalism

Fulani Herders Kill 6 In Fresh Attack On Benue Community

NO fewer than six people were killed by suspected Fulani herders on Thursday in Umella village at the Mbawa ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State…

CCECC suspends construction works on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail over insecurity, vandalism