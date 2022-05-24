CBN raises interest rate to 13% 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 13.5 per cent, in a bid to mop up excess liquidity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN took the decision on Tuesday at the 285th meeting held in Abuja.

This makes it the first time the CBN would increase its MPR since September 2020 when it was pegged at 12.5 per cent.





The MPR is the benchmark lending rate that moderates interest rates, and which the CBN lends to banks.

