(JUST IN): EFCC raids Okorocha’s home in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday morning raided the residence of former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The operatives came to the residence of the former governor in the Maitama area of the city apparently to pick him up.

Sources said the EFCC operatives were seen within the premises and spent some minutes in the house. It could however not be confirmed if the former governor was in the house when the operatives came in.

It was also gathered that the operatives insisted that Okorocha, who is seeking to contest the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), should honour an invitation sent to him for some time.

Details later…