CBN freezes 11 bank accounts of companies, individuals

The Federal High Court, Abuja has granted an interim order to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze eleven accounts of five companies and an individual.

The interim order, according to Justice Ahmed Mohammed will last for 45 days to enable the apex bank to conduct investigations into suspicious activities.

The order followed an exparte motion, dated March 12 and filed on March 16, for an order of the court, directing First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited, to freeze all transactions on the listed accounts and all other bank accounts of the defendants for 180 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry currently being conducted by the CBN.

According to a statement by the CBN, the plaintiff, the listed names of the defendants/respondents include Albert Austin Ugochukwu with two bank accounts, Belfour Energy & Allied Services, Belfour Oil and Gas Limited with three bank accounts, Circle Flow Integrated Services, Kacynaus Reality Nigeria Limited with three bank accounts and Tasmara Integrated Services.

The court gave the order after considering the affidavit in support of the application, affidavit of urgency, verifying affidavit and affidavit of non-multiplicity of action, deposed by an Assistant Manager of the CBN, Oluwatoyosi Suwebat Oladipo, together with an attached exhibit.

The order reads, “An interim Order is made empowering the applicant to direct the Head Office of First City Monument Bank Ltd to freeze forthwith all transactions on the bank accounts listed on the motion paper for a period of 45 days only pending the outcome of investigation currently being conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.’’