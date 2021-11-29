Cattle rustlers behind attack on Jos Correctional Centre ― Official

The Head of the Facility, Correctional Centre Jos, Samuel Aguda, has started that suspected cattle rustlers from Barakin Ladi local government area of the state were behind the attack on the facility on Sunday.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday, Aguda said the attackers who invaded the Custodial Center engaged armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.

“The attackers were suspected cattle rustlers from Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State, some of the inmates took part in attacking us because they gave them rifles from our armoury. 10 escapees were captured while two were brought back by their parents. Six were fatally injured, 252 escaped and 789 are in custody.

“We are hoping that with the combined efforts of security agencies, the escapees will be arrested. We have learned one or two lessons from this incident, we want to assure that this will not happen again,” he said.

He also added that no invader was trapped in the facility as those who invaded the place escaped without being arrested except one of them who was killed.

