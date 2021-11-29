Kaduna govt to commence 4-day workweek for public servants from December

The Kaduna State Government has announced the commencement of a transition to a four-day workweek for public servants in the state.

The development, according to it, will permit public servants to work from home for one day per week.

This was contained in a statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim house which was signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor, Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye.

The Statement said, the measure is designed to help boost productivity, improve work-life balance and enable workers to have more time for their families, for rest and for agriculture.

Also, it noted that it will help reflect lessons learnt from managing the Covid-19 pandemic which required significant relaxations of old working traditions and the ascendance of virtual and remote working arrangements.

It reads: A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim house stated that the Kaduna State Government will begin implementation of the transitional arrangements in the public service of the state from December 1, 2021. From that date, working hours for public servants hours are adjusted to 8 am-5 pm, Monday to Friday.

“However, all public servants, other than those in schools and healthcare facilities, will work from home on Fridays. This interim working arrangement will subsist until the government is ready to move to the next stage of the transition which will culminate in the four-day week across all MDAs in the state”.

Continuing, “Senior officials are working on detailed guidelines to ensure that the emergency services and the education and health systems in the state continue to deliver services 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the transition and beyond.

The government will also ramp up its efforts to give public servants access to digital devices and platforms to enable them to work effectively from home. Given the significant investments the state government is making in ICT, it will ensure that most of its automated services deliver the levels of performance required to give citizens seamless access.

The state government expects the required legal and regulatory framework to be in place by January 2022. This will also enable the organized private sector to engage with the process and agree a longer transition period to a four-day working week”, it reads.

