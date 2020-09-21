Cashier in court for allegedly stealing N500,000 from employer

A 28- year-old cashier, Hamod Oluwaseun, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N500,000 belonging to his employer.

The defendant, who lives at 8, Solomon Ogunshuba St., Dalemo, Ogun State, is being tried on a one-count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was allegedly committed between 2019 and June 2020 at Dejol Bun Venture Limited, situated at 27, Clem Road, Ijaiye, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that during the course of auditing, N500,000 was not remitted into the company’s accounts and the defendant could not account for it.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate O. l. Adelaja admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja, adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for mention.

(NAN)

