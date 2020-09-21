Enugu monarch lauds gov Ugwuanyi over World Bank assisted projects

The traditional ruler of Umuawalagu-Nara kingdom, in Nkanu-East Local Government Area of Enugu State His Royal Highness Igwe Abel Nwobodo has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s rural development stride in the state, saying the World Bank assisted projects through the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) has improved the lives of the rural dwellers in the state.

Igwe Nwobodo who spoke to journalists during the assessment of CSDP projects in his domain yesterday by members of the Agency Board led by its Chairman, Comrade Ibuchukwu Ohabuenyi Ezike and the Acting General Manager, Samuel Ezeugwu, said that Ugwuanyi’s administration gave proper and massive attention to rural development, adding that it is unparalleled in the life of the state.

The royal father who went into memory lane on his days in civil service noted, “The truth remains that before the Ugwuanyi emergence, our people groaned in pains due to lack of infrastructural facilities but today, the state government through the CSDP has constructed classroom blocks and the market for us. We are grateful to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for remembering us”

Also speaking, the Chairman of CSDP Board, Comrade Ezike, said they were not surprised with what they saw at the community, expressing satisfaction that the projects were done according to specification.

“As a former Chairman, Enugu State Civil Service Commission and the State Independent National Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), it is on record that you worked tirelessly to move the state forward with your impeccable character. Little wonder, the CSDP projects which are community-driven were done here with good quality and utmost precision”, Ezike added.

Comrade Ezike explained, “the on-the-spot assessment of CSDP projects across the three senatorial zones was to make sure the contractors handling the projects did the work according to specification, stressing the CSDP, Enugu State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the World Bank have zero tolerance for fraud and embezzlement in all ramifications”

He enjoined the communities to continue living in peace as development does not strive in an atmosphere of disharmony, adding that he was happy over the transformation of rural communities in the state in recent time.

The beneficiary communities earlier visited were Agbudu, Owelle-Court, Ameke-Oduma, Amacharuka-, Oduma, Okpanku where projects ranging from civic and skill acquisition centres, health centres, market stalls, Corpers’ lodge, health workers’ quarters were constructed.

Others were Mbakpoji, Ogor, lkem-Uno, Amagu-Umulokpa, Akpani-Neke, where box culverts, roads, Health centre, skill acquisition centres were done.

It was observed that there was excitement in all the communities visited as people turned out en-mass to welcome the visitors with praises and cultural dance.

