Olayinka Olukoya

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Monday, engaged the officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abeokuta Branch, to seek revocation of limits to amounts that citizens can withdraw in exchange for deposits made in commercial banks.

The governor also offered to lend members of his cabinet to monitor distribution to ensure that no commercial bank and their agents hoard the new naira notes in the state.

The governor stated these when he met with the management of the apex bank led by the Branch Controller, Wahab Oseni, in Abeokuta.

Abiodun who later met with Bankers Forum, made up of managers of commercial banks in the state, also extracted a commitment from both the CBN and commercial banks to make cash available to bank customers from Tuesday.

According to the governor, it is disappointing to see long queues of residents at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), waiting to cash from the system.

He added that it is humiliating that those who were attended to were paid not more than two thousand nairas per transaction.

Abiodun, however, urged the CBN to ensure the availability of new notes at commercial banks for people to withdraw their money.

The governor explained that he was compelled to visit the state branch of the CBN as the “landlord to find out how we can collaborate to ensure the success of the CBN policy on the new notes and currency swap”.

“I’ve met with the President and CBN governor. It is within the right of the CBN by law and as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Our people went out in their numbers but our people who deposited money and felt they would have as much money as they had deposited or need for their daily needs and welfare and wellbeing.

“We’ve had to suspend our campaigns. I met with people over the weekend who said to me that they have not eaten for days, especially, those from the informal sector.

“As a governor, whose primary function is the welfare and security of our people, I need to find out how we can interact with you to see how we can improve on the current level of distribution of the currency to diffuse tension”, Abiodun submitted.

The governor appealed to youths in the state not to embark on any civil disobedience and noted that such actions would only shut down the economy of the state and make things much more difficult.

“I want to use this medium to talk to our youths that when there is a problem, the solution is not to hit the streets and to start protest marches; we can not solve a problem with another problem.

” I want to encourage them that rather than sending social media announcements of impending disobedience around town, we are a very peaceful state, we are very orderly and we have spent a lot of time and energy in investing in that peace and security.

“You cannot because of this problem now want to begin to hit the street to shut down the system and by so doing, shut down investors. We are here in CBN, give us time to expect an end to this crisis,” he demanded.

Earlier in his remarks, the state controller of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Wahab Oseni pleaded with the people to exercise patience.

He assured the people of the state that they will start having access to more cash as of tomorrow, Tuesday, February 6th, 2023.

Oseni while noting that the Ogun State branch of the bank has enough cash to distribute among commercial banks in the state, disclosed that the bank has come up with a plan that would see 40% cash disbursed to money agents, 30% paid across the counter and 30% paid through the Automatic Teller Machine.

He also added that Microfinance banks in the state have also been added to the plan of cash disbursement across the country.

At the meeting were representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria from Lagos and Abuja, Mr Adefuye Adeyemi and Mr Kayode Makinde while assuring the good people of the state that the situation will improve tomorrow, noted that the bank would ensure full compliance by commercial banks on the disbursement of cash.

Both the controller and the State government team led by Gov. Abiodun later had a session with commercial bank executives in his office on modalities agreed upon with the apex bank to ease the naira scarcity facing the people.

