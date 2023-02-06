Lawrence Bajah

As political parties intensify efforts to woo the electorate in the forthcoming general elections, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has described the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the vanguard of women empowerment above other candidates.

The minister spoke at a “train the trainers” summit organised by the Nigerian women unite for Tinubu/Shettima, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

She affirmed that the support given to Sen Oluremi Tinubu was an eloquent demonstration of Asiwaju’s commitment to giving political space to women.

Aliyu, who acknowledged the roles of women in nation building, and the numerical strength of women, also emphasised that with unity of purpose, great candidates and dynamic party machinery, the odds favour the ruling All Progressives Congress.

She said; “Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the vanguard of women empowerment above all other candidates. His support and encouragement for his wife say it all.

“We have every confidence that a Bola Tinubu Presidency is the best suited to advance the fortunes of women in this country. He would ensure the effective participation of women in commanding heights of the national economy, agriculture, manufacturing, hi-tech and commerce.

“He has done it in his family, he has done it in Lagos and will do it at the national level. Tinubu/Shettima will make Nigeria secure again. His liberality speaks for itself.

“He will give attention to the ordinary women in our communities through the promotion of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He will implement innovative and impactful safety-net programmes. He is set to make women the drivers of our agricultural production”.

Also, wife of the APC presidential candidate, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has vowed to restore better life for rural women if elected come February 25, 2023.

She further promised the restoration of the defunct family support programme, stressing that priority would be given to women and child health, to curb maternal/child mortality rates in Nigeria and enhance child nutrition amongst others.