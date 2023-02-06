Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has charged Nigerians to hold the judiciary, the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) responsible for the failure of democracy in Nigeria.

He said that there was no need for the nation’s democracy to fail because there were already enabling relevant laws made by the legislature that should safeguard the practice of democracy especially as it concerns the conduct of the 2023 general election.

Wike gave the charge while swearing in five Rivers State High Court judges and two Customary Court of Appeal judges saying that it was incumbent on those agencies to do their duties by not succumbing to pressure from politicians in defence of the law.

He said; “I urge you to be firm particularly, during this critical period when we are entering a transition period. I believe that the legislature has done its part by making the relevant laws to lead us. No law is permanent, no law is so perfect.

“As time goes on there will be amendments based on existing realities. But now, it is the duty of the judiciary, security agencies, and INEC to save this country. If this country collapses in this transition period, they should hold the judiciary, security agencies and INEC responsible.”

The governor stated that INEC had all it takes to conduct a free, fair and credible election with the security agencies having such capacity to ensure that the process was hitch-free.

He stressed that even if any litigation arises therefrom, the judiciary should courageously adjudicate on such suits without fear, intimidation or favour.

He pointed to the dampening effect of incidences wherein judges give conflicting interpretations and security agencies put up flimsy excuses concerning the enforcement of the law.

He went on; “If INEC wants to conduct a free and fair election, that they can do. If the security agencies want, there will be peace. And if the judiciary wants the law to be interpreted the way it is, they can do it. When that is done people will be happy, people will have confidence that we are getting it right.

“But when you begin to see a lot of interpretations you begin to wonder where we are heading to. Interpretations not from lawyers, but from the court on the same subject matter.”

Wike recalled that after the 2015 general election, original INEC results sheets were tendered at the tribunal hearing that had authenticated correct serial numbers.





According to him, the implication of this is that INEC is a culprit and such an incidence that threatened democracy in Nigeria.

Addressing the newly sworn-in judges, the governor told them that a lot of responsibilities lie on their shoulders, particularly now that Nigeria is in transition from one administration to another.

He stated that it is meaningless for them to know the law and lack the courage to firmly declare its intent and spirit glaringly over cases before them stressing that that was the only way, their elevation to the bench would benefit the citizenry and the country.

The Governor also said it would be so surprising to find judges in Rivers State being of lily heart, lacking in courage and unable to do what is right according to law because his administration has provided the best working climate, allowed their independence and better welfare, which should embolden them to do their jobs well.

Those sworn in as judges of the State High Court include Justice Asivosuo Maccarthy Oriye, Justice Comfort Ifiekmotu-Awaji Adangor, Justice Beauty Ihuoma Emmanuel-Okere, Justice Omonigho Nwibani and Justice Prince Chika Mini

Those of the Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal are Justice Odiki Daniel-Kalio and Justice Tetenwi Ngeli Eleraobari.

Present at the event was the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Simeon Amadi; the wife of the governor of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike; Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, SAN; former Presidents of the Nigerian Bar Association, Onueze C.J Okocha, SAN and Okey Wali, SAN among others.

