Ritualists exhume 40 skulls in two months from graves in Ogun

By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
People suspected to be ritualists invaded Ipokia community in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State and exhumed no fewer than 40 skulls from graves in different parts of the town.

The hoodlums, it was gathered, perpetrated this act while residents of the border community must have gone to bed.

Tribune Online gathered that the suspected ritualists equally harvested some other human parts.

A source informed our correspondent that the hoodlums have been carrying out the act for almost two months without being arrested by security operatives.

He said, “They sneak into people’s compounds, dig the grave and remove the skull and any other parts they need. They will do it in a manner residents won’t wake up to know there anything is going on around them.

“You will just wake up in the morning to see that the grave in your compound has been dug and the skull removed. But nobody has been arrested since two months ago when this aberration started.”

A resident who identified himself as Prince Samuel Adeyemi, informed that two skulls were harvested by the suspected ritualists from his compound last Friday.

He hinted that the hoodlums are desperate in their effort to exhumed more human parts from graves in the community.

Adeyemi urged all security agencies in the town to be on alert and ensured that the evil doers are brought to justice.

“Dead bodies are no longer safe in Ipokia because some people want to become billionaires overnight. Please help us,” he lamented.


The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident, promising to contact the Ipokia Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for details.

