Peteru’s Family Mourns Loss, to Announce Burial Details Later

By Ifeoluwa Akinola
Owomoyela Nifemi, MC/Comedian and Brand Influencer

The Family of Owomoyela has expressed their mourning and devastation at the loss of their son, Owomoyela Oluwatobi, also known as Peteru.

Peteru’s family disclosed in a released statement that the Ibadan-based comedian passed on in the early hours of Thursday, 22nd December 2022.

The Owomoyela family revealed that the burial arrangements would be announced later while the entire family mourned their loss.

The deceased’s family, therefore, urged members of the public to allow the family to grieve the loss of their son.

“The entire family is devasted, and all we can ask for at this time is for the public to kindly allow the family grieve and mourn this huge loss, ” the statement reads.

The family described Peteru as “a loving son, father, husband, uncle and comedian extraordinaire.”

Earlier today, the internet woke up to the devastating news of Peteru’s death at 35.

 

