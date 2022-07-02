Can I dye my hair?

I am in my late 50s and I noticed that my hair is already getting very white. My barber suggested that I dye my hair but I am afraid if the chemicals in the hair cream will affect me in the future. Kindly advise.

Oluseye (by SMS)

It has been confirmed that chemical-laden hair dyes can irritate your scalp and cause hair thinning or loss in some people. In addition, while some experts believe that the chemicals in the dye may be harmful when used regularly, the truth is that the long-term health effects are not yet known. Therefore, to be on the safe side, it is advisable to reduce the intensity and regularity of hair dyeing in order to avoid any harmful effect.

