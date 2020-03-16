CAN expresses shock over accident involving VP’s convoy

The Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed shock over the news of the fatal accident involving the convoy of the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo while on their way to catch their flight at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja recently.

CAN said it was quite unfortunate that a runaway Toyota Camry Driver ran into the convoy of His Excellency, hit and killed one of the motorcycle escorts in the convoy, in the person of Late Inspector Ali Gomina.

CAN in a statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN President, Rev. Bayo Oladeji said: “That was quite shocking and we could feel the pain in the heart of His Excellency over this sad development. While we commiserate with His Excellency Professor Yemi Osinbajo over this unpleasant development, we at the same time commiserate with the family of the deceased, especially the immediate family, the wife and the three children. May God grant them the comfort of the Holy Spirit and fortitude to bear the loss in the name of Jesus Christ our Lord.”

The statement further reads: “On the other hand, we rejoice with His Excellency for God’s safety again. The Bible says, ‘many are the afflictions of the righteous but the Lord delivers him out of them all.’(Psalm 34: 19) He that has delivered you will continue to deliver you so that you might be able to fulfil your life purpose in the name of Jesus.

“We give thanks to God for the quality of leadership you provided when you abandoned your trip to go straight to Gui community and the family of the deceased to identify with them at the time of their pains.

“Your assuring words that the government will not abandon the family and the community are quite comforting. May the Lord continue to watch over you, your team and all of you in government while you are performing your duties to our nation Nigeria in the name of Jesus.”

Also, CAN commiserated with the people and the government of Lagos State over the Sunday’s explosion that went off at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local government area of Lagos State which has reportedly led to the demise of not fewer than 16 people including the Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, Rev Sister Henrietta Alokha and some students of the school.

Many houses in the area were reportedly blown off or partly pulled down as a result of the explosion.

The statement said “our hearts go to all the bereaved families and we pray to God to console and comfort them all. We at the same time pray for the quick recovery of those who are currently recuperating in the hospitals.

“CAN asks both the Federal and the Lagos State governments to investigate the disaster with a view to discovering the remote and immediate causes of the incident in order to prevent a future reoccurrence of the disaster anywhere in the country. The outcome of the investigation will as well allow disciplinary action to be taken against any act of negligence or criminality that caused the avoidable disaster. Human lives are too precious to be wasted in this way.

“Again, we condemn in strong terms the transportation of explosive devices in the country without adequate preventive measures. It is high time all the agencies of the government were alive to their responsibilities.

“We urge all road users to be careful to observe all traffic rules so as not to put the lives of other road users into danger.

“May the Lord continue to provide safety for all of us as we move up and down performing our legitimate duties in the name of Jesus.”