[UPDATE] Leadership crisis: Buhari okays APC NEC postponement

By  Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressive Congress (APC) earlier scheduled for Tuesday.

Governors elected under the platform of APC met with the President ostensibly to fashion a way out of the leadership crisis bedevilling the ruling party.

At the end of the about 15-minute meeting, the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, told State House correspondents that the president agreed to their request for the postponement the meeting.

He said the meeting will hold when the governors are able to resolve the present crisis.

The meeting, which started at 3 pm, took place behind closed doors inside the president’s office.

