Suspected gunmen have reportedly kidnapped three family members at Greenland community behind 500 Housing Estate, Ganaja in Ajaokuta Local Government Area, Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

Our reporter learnt that the incident occurred at about 9pm on Monday which forced residents within the community to scamper for safety.

According to eyewitness accounts, the gunmen came with a Siena bus shooting sporadically with the aim of kidnapping their prime target who was said to be a retired security officer.

Speaking with our correspondent on Wednesday, the Chairman of Greenland community Ajaokuta Local Government Area Kogi State, Paul Atabor, confirmed the incident

Atabor explained that the incident has been reported to C Division of the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Services, (DSS).

The Chairman further hinted that the community on Wednesday morning received a notice from suspected kidnappers that they are coming back to kidnap more victims.

The letter as sighted by our correspondent, reads “Greenland community, get ready for us, we are coming to get someone”.

One of the family members of the kidnap victims who never wanted his name to be mentioned because he was not authorized to speak, told our correspondent that the kidnappers have reached out to the family members and are demanding ransom to release their victims.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi State, SP William Ovye Aya said the headquarters is yet to be briefed about the incident.

He, however, promised that the Command will reach out to our correspondent when they get detailed information about the incident from the Divisional Police Officer of C Division.

