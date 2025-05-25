CAN condemns killings in Taraba communities

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba State chapter, has condemned the recent attacks and killings that occurred in Munga Lalau and Munga Doso communities of Karim Lamido Local Government Area of the state.

In a press statement released on Sunday by the CAN chairman, Rev. Fr. Dr. Williams Awoshiri, the association calls for Peace, Dialogue, and Justice among ethnic in Taraba state.

“We are deeply pained and alarmed by the continued loss of innocent lives and the growing climate of fear and displacement that has engulfed the affected communities.

“The attacks, which have claimed dozens of lives and left many injured and missing, are a tragic reminder of the urgent need for a concerted and decisive effort to bring this violence to an end.

“While we acknowledge and appreciate the efforts made so far by the Taraba State Government, led by His Excellency Dr. Agbu Kefas, as well as the security agencies currently deployed in the area, we must respectfully and urgently call for intensified action.

“More must be done to arrest the perpetrators, restore order, and guarantee the safety and security of all citizens, regardless of tribe, religion, or background.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the people of Karim Lamido, and the entire Taraba State. Our prayers are with those who have suffered loss, and we mourn with you during this dark and difficult time. The pain of losing loved ones in such a brutal manner is unbearable, and we stand with every affected household.

“In the spirit of peace and the sanctity of human life, CAN Taraba State appeals to all parties involved in this conflict to sheath their swords, lay down their arms, and embrace dialogue. Violence only breeds more hatred and deepens wounds that may take generations to heal.

“We urge the government, traditional institutions, religious leaders, and community stakeholders to initiate and sustain sincere dialogue that will lead to lasting peace.

“Above all, we call on the Christian faithful and all people of goodwill across the state and the nation to lift the affected communities in prayer. Let us earnestly seek God’s divine intervention to bring healing, restoration, and enduring peace not only to Karim Lamido but to all troubled regions across Nigeria.

“As a body of faith committed to truth, justice, and unity, we reaffirm our resolve to work with all stakeholders in promoting peace and reconciliation. May God heal our land and give our leaders the wisdom and courage to do what is right,” the statement read.

