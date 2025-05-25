Bandits’ threat: Police beef up security in Ondo worship centres

Following the rumours of a threat of bandits to carry out another attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, the state Police command on Sunday said adequate deployment has been made to safeguard churches and mosques in the state.

In a statement from the police command, on confirmed that the reports have come to its attention regarding an alleged letter purportedly written by bandits threatening to strike again at the Catholic Church.

According to the statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Olayinka Ayanlade, who said the command could not confirm the source and authenticity of the said letter, but said the development necessitated a prompt and strategic action by the command in the interest of the public and ensure Security in Ondo.

The statement read: “In response, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the heavy deployment of operational assets to all churches and mosques across the state, particularly during days of worship,” Police Spokesman, Ayanlade Olayinka, said in a statement.

“Surveillance and patrol activities have also been significantly intensified to forestall any potential attack and reassure the public of their safety.

“The Ondo State Police Command uses this medium to urge media houses and members of the public to desist from spreading unverified information or fake news that could heighten tension and cause unnecessary panic.

“Such actions are counterproductive and capable of undermining the security progress we have collectively achieved.

“Residents of Ondo State are therefore advised to go about their lawful activities without fear or panic. The Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, remain fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all lives and property in the state.

“For any suspicious activity or information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the nearest police station or use the emergency lines made available by the Command.”

It will be recalled that St Francis Church was attacked by terrorists on the 5th of June 2022, leaving dozens dead and many others injured.

The attackers invaded the church while worshippers were conducting a Sunday morning mass, resulting in huge fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Owo community has come together to hold a security summit with the view to finding ways to forestall any breach of the peace in the town.

This was made known by the publicity Secretary of the planned summit, Bosun Oladimeji, who said the maiden edition of the Owo Security Summit, themed ‘Securing Owo and its Environs: Strategies for Community Safety and Resilience’, will be held this week.

He said the summit aims to raise awareness about community security, foster cooperation between residents and law enforcement, reduce crime, and propose sustainable security initiatives in Ondo.

According to him, one of the key objectives is to establish a Security Trust Fund to support long-term efforts.

Oladimeji said the recent incidents, including the bandits’ renewed threat and several kidnappings, necessitated the call for the security summit.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

