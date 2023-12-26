Contingents from the Republic of Cameroon and 15 states of the federation are set to participate in this year’s Calabar Cultural Carnival, which will feature exciting cultural performances.

Cultural troupe representatives from every geopolitical zone in Nigeria and the 18 Local Government Areas of Cross River State participated in the cultural parade to showcase the country’s rich culture.

The Chairman, Carnival Commission, Mr Gabe Onah, Tuesday, disclosed that of the 22 states that expressed interest, only 15 were present at the time of the flag-off of the cultural carnival.

“Today marks the bedrock of our tomorrow. Culture is what unite us in this country, it is our true strength. We are live with over 15 million viewers on DSTV and other platforms.”

The states that were on the ground to perform at the cultural parade included Enugu, Kebbi, Edo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kwara, Yobe, Ondo, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom amongst others.

Declaring the event open, the Deputy Governor of Cross River, Rtd Hon Peter Odey, disclosed that it’s going to be a one-of-a-kind cultural parade because it is happening in the season of Sweetness.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online gathered that criteria for determining the best-performing states include costume, dance, use of time, and presentation of the theme, also cash prizes and other prizes would be awarded to the best three states and local government areas.

