President Bola Tinubu has condemned “the heinous and brutal attacks” in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau, directing security agencies to immediately apprehend the culprits in the Christmas Day terrorist attacks that led to the death of over 100 hundred people in the State.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) affirmed that President Tinubu also directed immediate mobilisation of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with Plateau State Government, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.

