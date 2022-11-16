Calling on the F.R.S.C.

I write to express my disappointment with the Federal Road Safety Corps (F.R.S.C.). On Friday, 28th October 2022, the Ogbomoso unit of the F.R.S.C. booked and charged me for driving a vehicle with complete papers but with a re-touched number plate, that maintains the identity of the number. I want more clarification and sensitisation for me and the general public on the offence if any is attached to this act of re-touching the almost and completely faded number plate.

Many trucks and lorries ply our roads without registration numbers, or where they have, it is only one hidden by the windscreen. A lot of cars are even on the road with foreign numbers while some do not carry any at all. I see this act (rebuking those with re-touched number plates) as disturbing and embarrassing of the innocent and law-abiding vehicle owners who try to bring the identity of their vehicles into focus. If it is an offence, I want to implore the corps marshal of the F.R.S.C. to go on air to sensitise and advise vehicle owners on what is to be done to their faded number plates.

Mr. Ayo Isola, Ogbomoso.